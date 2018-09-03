JUST IN
Brazil court lifts ban on glyphosate weedkiller

AFP  |  Brasilia 

An appellate court lifted a court-ordered suspension of licenses in Brazil for products containing glyphosate, an industrial weedkiller in common use in Latin America's agricultural powerhouse.

Federal appeals court judge Kassio Marques ruled that "nothing justified" the suspension by a lower court, saying it had been abruptly imposed "without previous analysis of the grave impact it would have on the country's economy and on production in general.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 22:05 IST

