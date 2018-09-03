Brazil court lifts ban on glyphosate weedkiller

-
ALSO READ
Brazil court overturns ban on weed-killer glyphosate
Glyphosate levels linked to shortened pregnancy length
Bayer sees no reason to re-evaluate Monsanto legal risks
Brazil reopens border with Venezuela after court ruling
Exclusive: Brazil prosecutors hope to strike deal lifting glyphosate injunction
-
An appellate court lifted a court-ordered suspension of licenses in Brazil for products containing glyphosate, an industrial weedkiller in common use in Latin America's agricultural powerhouse.
Federal appeals court judge Kassio Marques ruled that "nothing justified" the suspension by a lower court, saying it had been abruptly imposed "without previous analysis of the grave impact it would have on the country's economy and on production in general.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU