India-US shared vision opens way for future opportunities: US Naval chief

US has said that his recent visit to was a "critical opportunity" to strengthen ties between the two navies and sharing views on a multilateral approach in maintaining maritime domain awareness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Richardson, who was on a three-day visit to India, met his Indian counterpart and other senior officers and discussed joint exercises between the two navies amid rising Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This visit provided a critical opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the Indian and the US Navy," a US press release quoted him as saying after his visit ended on Tuesday.

"The two heads of navy also discussed the strategic importance of growing the two navies' partnership and the need to focus on information sharing and exchange. They also discussed their shared view on a multilateral approach in maintaining maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region,"the release said.

"Our mutual commitment and shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific enables even more opportunities for the future. We took the opportunity during the visit to discuss specific steps that will set the stage for further cooperation between our two navies," he said.

has been trying to spread its influence in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region. To counter Beijing, the US has been pushing for a broader role by in the strategically important region.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region, which is a large swathe of land and sea stretching all the way from the of the US to the shores of

Richardson also praised Lanba's vision and said that the chief, who is retiring later this month, has been a for a closer partnership between our two navies, and "we have made significant progress."



The US Navy said that Richardson also met the US of India, to discuss how to further strengthen relations between the two countries and navies.

Richardson's visit follows Mike Pompeo's statement that the US was "banding together with like-minded nations like Australia, India, and to make sure that each Indo-Pacific nation can protect its sovereignty from coercion".

