Indian Army beats Indian Railways

Indian Army defeated Indian Railway 83-68 in the All India Basket Ball tournament for the 54th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for Men here Wednesday.
Shiva with 11 points and Sunil Rathil (13) played well for Army, while Akash and Vijay scored 15 and 14 respectively for Railways.
In another match, Indian Bank defeated Coimbatore District Baasketball Association 100-73. Hariram did the star turn for the winners by scoring 24 points.
Kalidas, who scored 25 points for the locals, ended on the losing side.
In the women's category for the 18th CRI Pumps Trophy, Southern Railway defeated Eastern Railway 80-61.
Dharshini scored 21 and Rajapriya 13 for the winners, while Madhukumari and Libini scored 18 each for the losers.
In another match, Kerala Police beat Southern Railways 72-70.
