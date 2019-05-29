Indian Army beats Indian Railways

defeated Indian Railway 83-68 in the All India Basket Ball tournament for the 54th Nachimuthu Trophy for Men here Wednesday.

Shiva with 11 points and (13) played well for Army, while and scored 15 and 14 respectively for Railways.

In another match, defeated Coimbatore District Baasketball Association 100-73. Hariram did the star turn for the winners by scoring 24 points.

Kalidas, who scored 25 points for the locals, ended on the losing side.

In the women's category for the 18th CRI Pumps Trophy, Southern Railway defeated Eastern Railway 80-61.

scored 21 and Rajapriya 13 for the winners, while Madhukumari and scored 18 each for the losers.

In another match, beat Southern Railways 72-70.

