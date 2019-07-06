Indian athletes win six medals in Kazakhstan

Indian track and field athletes won six medals, including three gold, on the first day of the Qasanov Memorial Meet here on Saturday.

Mohammed Afsal won the men's 800m gold in a good time of one minute 49.12 seconds, just missing out on his season's best of 1:49.01 which he had clocked in February during the Patiala leg of India Grand Prix.

Gagandeep Singh added another gold in men's discus throw with a best effort of 52.39m, which is a mediocre result by any standard. Senthil Kumar Mithravarun took the silver with a 49.54m throw in a sub-standard competition.

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, who had won a bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, won the third gold for India with another below-par effort of 54.80m.

India then took a silver and bronze in women's hammer throw through Jyoti Jakhar Ran (58.69m) and Anita (55.38m) respectively.

