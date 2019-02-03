Indian National Autocross Championship concludes

The Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC) concluded here Sunday.
Run under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, the event is an entry point for many budding drivers to kickstart a career in motorsports.
The driver eligibility for the INAC finals was based on performance in the four regional rounds, a media release said.
The venue also simultaneously hosted IARC Open Autocross 2019, an open competition for car enthusiasts.
Two key highlights of the event were 'Tandem Drifting' and 'The Race of Legends'.
Tandem Drifting saw industrialist Gautam Hari Singhania and ace rally driver Gaurav Gill enthral the audience with some amazing sideways action.
The Race of Legends boasted of a star-studded line-up of 22 track and rally champions of the past.
Vikram Mathias triumphed in the Race of Legends while Nikhil Taneja and Sagar Muthappa finished second and third, respectively.
