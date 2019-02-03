Father of martyred soldier joins BJP at PM rally in JK's Samba

The father of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted and brutally killed by militants last year in Pulwama, Sunday joined in presence of Modi at a public rally here.

Rifleman Aurangzeb's father Mohammad Hanief, a resident of Rajauri, joined the along with former Army officer,

Hanief, along with Sharma, handed over a portrait of his martyred son to the as he welcomed them to the party.

Rifleman of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was abducted and killed by terrorists in district when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid on June 14. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

I have joined the for its pro-poor policies. is the best in the country which thinks about the poor unlike the previous governments, Hanief said.

After the martyrdom of Aurangzeb, and of Army Staff Gen had separately visited the family to express their condolences.

Earlier, state of BJP Ravinder Raina announced the decision of Hanief and Sharma to join the party which was welcomed by the people with pro-party sloganeering.

Almost all senior BJP leaders including former Minister and national vice BJP were present at the dias.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)