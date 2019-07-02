JUST IN
Inquiry into cutting of coconut trees in Goa village: Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa government has initiated an inquiry after 40 coconut trees were felled along a road in Seraulim village in South Goa, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said Tuesday.

He said the state's Director of Agriculture has been asked to initiate a probe.

Local villagers claimed the trees were felled by government authorities during night time, adding that these people fled when residents confronted them.

Environmentalist Prajal Sakhardande on Monday had expressed anguish over the felling of such a large number of coconut trees and had demanded strict action.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 13:05 IST

