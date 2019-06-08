IOA general secretary meets sports minister, discusses IOC ban

Rajeev Saturday held discussions with new minister regarding the International Olympic Committee's ban on from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.

"IOA Mr Rajeev met the Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision," the IOA tweeted from its official handle.

Rijiju, just after taking charge as last week, had ensured that he would work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.

In February, the suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged International sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in at following the Pulwama terror attack.

Imposing the suspension, the said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.

According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the provides guarantees that no would be denied visas in events held in the country.

