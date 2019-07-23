Iran 'does not seek confrontation,' says FM after tanker seizure

JUST IN
AFP  |  Managua 

Iran does not seek confrontation with Britain amid a row over seized tanker ships, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday in a message directed at likely incoming premier Boris Johnson.

"It is very important for Boris Johnson as he enters 10 Downing Street to understand that Iran does not seek confrontation, that Iran wants normal relations based on mutual respect," Zarif told reporters in Managua.

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 03:30 IST

