Iran has no right to answer diplomacy 'with military force': US

The US said Friday Iran has no right to respond to diplomacy "with military force", a day after Tehran shot down a US reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
"Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force," Brian Hook, the US special representative on Iran, told reporters in Saudi Arabia.
"Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
