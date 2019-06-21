JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gaurav Gill given charge of JK Tyre's revamped rallying programme

132 MT fly ash utilised in infra projects out of 196 MT generated in 2017-18: Govt
Business Standard

Iran has no right to answer diplomacy 'with military force': US

AFP  |  Al Kharj (Saudi Arabia) 

The US said Friday Iran has no right to respond to diplomacy "with military force", a day after Tehran shot down a US reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force," Brian Hook, the US special representative on Iran, told reporters in Saudi Arabia.

"Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU