36,431 rabies cases reported in Mumbai this year

As many as 36,431 cases of rabies infection have been reported in Mumbai so far this year and there is no shortage of anti-rabies vaccine, the Maharashtra Assembly was informed Friday.
The rabies virus commonly spreads through dog-bite.
Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said during Question Hour that 7,378 cases were reported in January, 4,664 in February, 8,036 in March, 10,640 in April and 5,713 in May.
He admitted that there was brief delay in the supply of anti-rabies vaccine from January 10 to 20 due to quality issues.
But there is no shortage of the vaccine, he added.
The contractor who supplies the vaccine was penalized for the delay, he said.
Bharat Biotech has been supplying the vaccine to 116 hospitals and dispensaries in Mumbai for the last two years, he said.
