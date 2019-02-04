Iran parliament approves new health minister

Monday gave an overwhelming vote of confidence to Hassan Rouhani's pick as health minister, after his predecessor resigned over budget cuts and criticism of the allocation of state funds.

was voted into office with 229 votes out of a total 259. He had been appointed as caretaker by Rouhani after the former resigned on December 3.

Hashemi's resignation letter points at "inconsistencies and not delivering on promises" by the government's planning and budget organisation, semi-official agency reported.

Namaki had previously served as deputy to Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht, the The and Hashemi had repeatedly been criticised for their allegedly costly plan to reform Iran's

But in his last speech as minister, Hashemi said the reform project had cost a fraction of what was spent on bailing out failed credit institutions.

"The total money spent... is 164 trillion rials. (Yet they) spent 350 trillion rials on corrupt credit institutions," he said, in a video of the speech posted on Iran's video-sharing service Aparat.

Several unauthorised credit institutions, which mushroomed during ex- Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's era, collapsed in Rouhani's six years in office, with the central rushing to reimburse lost deposits.

The aimed to reduce medical costs for patients and ease Iranians' access to medical services.

Speaking in parliament, the new vowed to carry on with the reforms and said that "no previous commitments will be ignored".

is struggling with a sharp economic downturn as its currency has sharply depreciated against the dollar. The recession has been fuelled partly by the US withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal last May and the reimposition of unilateral sanctions.

