Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh witness light showers

Isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain or thunderstorm on Sunday, while some parts in the western region saw light showers, bringing people some relief from the heat wave sweeping the state.

The Meteorological (Met) Department office here said Barabanki received 6 cm rainfall, followed by Karadharighat with 5 cm, Nawabganj 4 cm, Kaiserganj 3 cm, 2 cm each in Katerniaghat and Lucknow, and 1 cm each in Palliakalan, Mahrajganj and Sahswan.

Heat wave conditions prevailed at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in the western part of the state, it said.

Banda recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 44.8 degrees Celsius, the office said.

Day temperatures were markedly above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions, appreciably above normal in Faizabad, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions, and above normal in the Gorakhpur division, it said.

The Met department forecast rain or thunderstorm at isolated places on Monday, and said that the heat wave condition is likely to prevail across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)