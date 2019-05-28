Israeli military confirms it conducted Syria air strike

The said it carried out an air strike in in retaliation for anti-aircraft fire from the war-torn country targeting one of its fighter jets on Monday.

"Earlier today, Syrian fired at an fighter jet during a routine flight in northern Israel," the Defense Forces said in a statement.

It said the projectile missed and the plane completed its journey before "the targeted the launcher that had fired" at the jet.

Earlier, the official agency reported that an Israeli missile struck the Syrian province of Quneitra, causing casualties.

"An Israeli missile targeted Tel al-Shaar in Quneitra," the Syrian agency said, adding a "military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded".

