Issue of growing superstitions, black magic echoes in Punjab Assembly

Growing superstitions, irrational beliefs, black magic and the exploitation of gullible people including women by 'Babas' and 'Dera' heads echoed in the Assembly on Thursday with members of the blaming illiteracy and seeking tough action against such "unscrupulous" persons.

The issue also gave the chance to the ruling party members and opposition MLAs to take potshots at each other for wearing rings studded with special stones for good luck and bowing before heads for winning elections.

On the third day of the Budget Session, BJP MLA from Phagwara Som Parkash moved a resolution in the House, seeking "enactment of law in on the pattern of government to prevent exploitation of a particular class of society due to growing superstitions and beliefs in the state so that effective steps can be taken against such incidents in society".

Parkash expressed concern over rising case of superstitions, especially among women in and sought effective steps to curb them.

He raised the issue of people falling victims to 'Babas and Deras', who claim to offer remedies for "guaranteed male child", ridding people of "ghost or demon" and "assuring marriage of bachelors".

Some of these "unscrupulous people" are also into black magic, said the lawmaker, claiming it was the poor who are exploited the most.

"To stop looting of people, we need the on the lines of Maharashtra," Parkash said.

However, members were not in favour of new law, saying the present provisions were enough to deal with such cases.

"Punjab is a forward looking state and the prevailing law is there to deal with it effectively," said

Participating in the discussion, pointed out that it was mostly the women who became victims of 'Babas'.

"Women and girl children belonging to poor families in rural areas do not have proper access to sanitary napkins. They use some dirty clothes for it which lead to infection and diseases like stomach pain and sometimes cancer. Then they visit such Babas for treatment," said Manuke asserting that the should provide sanitary napkins to girl children in government schools.

O P Soni assured the that a sum of Rs 10 crore would be spent on providing sanitary napkins to girls.

MLA from Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayerattributed illiteracy in rural areas to the problem of superstitions and irrational beliefs.

Akali MLAPawan Kumar Tinu laid emphasis on educating people belonging to poor families to rid of this social problem.

Under the garb of this issue, Tinu took a swipe at one for changing direction of his houses. He also targeted another for holding 'havans'.

"Even some IAS, IPS officers also bow before Deras," Tinu said, attracting sharp reaction from Charanjit Singh Channi, saying hold 'havans' and had a special stone in his ring.

"You (Tinu) tell me from which 'Pandit' you got the ring," asked Channi.

MLA Amarjit Singh Sandia took a dig at Akalis, accusing them of seeking blessings of Sirsa chief before the Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)