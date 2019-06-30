It's very utopian: Sienna Miller on not joining Instagram

Actor Sienna Miller says she finds the world of Instagram "very utopian" as it paints a picture that everybody is "okay".

The 37-year-old actor said the idea of opening up on the picture-video sharing platform would give her a "ton of anxiety", reported Contactmusic.

"I don't even have the (Instagram) app. It's very utopian, like everybody should feel okay and connected, but I do see that people are more anxious, more depressed and less connected than they were before. When I had (the app), every car ride, every spare moment would be catching up on that, versus actually sitting and being alone with whatever I was feeling," Miller said.

"You have to be willing to really expose your world and your life and open that up to people, and I just can't do it without a f**k ton of anxiety... But as soon as I'm around someone who's got it, I'm like, 'Gimme your phone,' and I just totally crack out on it," she added.

