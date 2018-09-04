IVF children at increased hypertension risk: Study

Children conceived through assisted such as IVF may be at an increased risk of developing high early in life, among other heart related complications, a study has found.

Developed in 1978, assisted (ART) has helped millions of individuals and families who cannot conceive naturally.

The most common ART methods are (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection, which can expose the gamete and embryo to a variety of environmental factors before implantation.

Researchers from in assessed the circulatory system of 54 young, healthy ART adolescents (mean age 16) by measuring ambulatory blood pressure, as well as plaque build-up, blood vessel function and artery stiffness.

Body mass index, birth weight, gestational age, and maternal BMI, smoking status and cardiovascular risk profile were similar between the ART adolescents and 43 age- and sex-matched control participants.

Through 24-hour ambulatory monitoring, researchers discovered that ART adolescents had both a higher systolic and diastolic than the control participants of natural conception.

Most importantly, eight of the ART adolescents reached the criteria for the diagnosis of whereas only one of the control participants met the criteria.

"The increased prevalence of in ART participants is what is most concerning," said Emrush Rexhaj, from the in Bern,

"There is growing evidence that ART alters the blood vessels in children, but the long-term consequences were not known. We now know that this places ART children at a six times higher rate of than children conceived naturally," said Rexhaj, of the study published in the Journal of the

"It only took five years for differences in arterial blood pressure to show," Rexhaj said.

"This is a rapidly growing population and apparently healthy children are showing serious signs of concern for early cardiovascular risk, especially when it comes to arterial hypertension," he said.

