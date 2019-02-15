J&K attack: J'khand CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for

Raghubar Das on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a CRPF jawan from the state, who was among the 40 personnel killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, an official statement said here.

The CM also promised a job to a member of CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng's family, it said.

Condemning the attack, Das asserted that the country will continue its fight against terrorism.

" has been fighting a proxy terror war for over 50 years now. has taken a pledge to fight till we win Our is ready to face any situation" the statement said quoting Das.

The (CCS), under Prime Minister leadership, has made it clear that the sacrifice of the CRPF personnel "will not go in vain", the CM said, terming the decision to revoke the 'most favoured nation' status to as "an initiative to break the back of the neighbouring country".

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at Raj Bhavan Friday, where officials paid tribute to Soreng, who hailed from district, in the presence of

A Jaish suicide bomber Thursday rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kahmir. At least 40 jawans were killed in the attack and five

