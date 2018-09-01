J K Forest Dept's crackdown on encroachers in Jammu

The Forest Department Saturday launched an anti-encroachment drive in forest areas of this division and retrieved over four acres of prime land.

The land was retrieved from encroachers -- Babu Din, Naayat Ali and Kasam Din -- in compartment number 50 of the block, a said.

The operation was carried out successfully despite resistance from the encroachers, he said.

In an another anti-encroachment operation, a forest team dismantled an illegal tin shed constructed on near the by one of Sidhra here, he said.

