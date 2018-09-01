Ghiretti, Reynolds secure pole positions

: Frenchman Alessandro Ghiretti put in a blistering lap of one minute, 37.736 seconds to capture pole position in the Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here on Saturday.
Ghiretti pushed championship leader Thailand's Kane Shepherd (01:38.069) to second spot while Malaysian Muizz Musyaffa (01:38.715) was third quickest in todays qualifying session.
On Sunday, three races are scheduled in this category.
Peter Reynolds from the United Kingdom expectedly took pole in the Caterham (Asia) Championship, while Indias guest driver Vicky Chandhok will start second on the grid for tomorrow's race, ahead of Sri Lankan Shirendra Lawrence.
Reynolds, who enjoys a 27-point lead over Lawrence in the championship following two wins in eight starts, clocked a best lap of 01minute, 53.538 seconds in the qualifying session while Chandhok did a flying lap of 01:55.690 after struggling for pace in the final practice session earlier in the day.
Lawrence did a 01:56.118 and will have his task cut out on the morrow.
Results (qualifying): Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship: 1. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (01min, 37.736 secs); 2. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (01:38:069); 3.Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) (01:38.715).
Caterham (Asia): 1, Peter Reynolds (UK) (01:53.538); 2. Vicky Chandhok (India) (01:55.690); 3. Shirendra Lawrence (Sri Lanka) (01:56.118).
