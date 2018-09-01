Ghiretti, Reynolds secure pole positions

: Frenchman put in a blistering lap of one minute, 37.736 seconds to capture pole position in the Formula 4 South-East Championship at the MMRT track at near here on Saturday.

Ghiretti pushed Thailand's Kane Shepherd (01:38.069) to second spot while Malaysian Muizz Musyaffa (01:38.715) was third quickest in todays qualifying session.

On Sunday, three races are scheduled in this category.

from the expectedly took pole in the (Asia) Championship, while Indias guest will start second on the grid for tomorrow's race, ahead of Sri Lankan Shirendra Lawrence.

Reynolds, who enjoys a 27-point lead over Lawrence in the championship following two wins in eight starts, clocked a best lap of 01minute, 53.538 seconds in the qualifying session while Chandhok did a flying lap of 01:55.690 after struggling for pace in the final practice session earlier in the day.

Lawrence did a 01:56.118 and will have his task cut out on the morrow.

Results (qualifying): Formula 4 South-East Championship: 1. (France) (01min, 37.736 secs); 2. (Thailand) (01:38:069); 3.Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) (01:38.715).

(Asia): 1, (UK) (01:53.538); 2. (India) (01:55.690); 3. Shirendra Lawrence (Sri Lanka) (01:56.118).

