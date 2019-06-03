'Jabariya Jodi' to release on August 2

-
ALSO READ
'Jabariya Jodi' based on 'pakadwa vivah': Sidharth
It's a wrap for Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi'
Looking ahead to mad journey of 'Jabariya Jodi': Sidharth
Here's when Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' will release
'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date
-
"Jabariya Josi", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, is slated to hit the screens on August 2, the makers announced on Monday.
The film is a comic take on the concept of 'groom kidnapping' prevalent in Bihar, popularly known as "pakadua vivah".
It is helmed by debutant director Prashant Singh.
Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU