'Jabariya Jodi' to release on August 2

"Jabariya Josi", starring and Parineeti Chopra, is slated to hit the screens on August 2, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is a comic take on the concept of 'groom kidnapping' prevalent in Bihar, popularly known as "pakadua vivah".

It is helmed by

Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie is a and Karma Media & Entertainment production.

