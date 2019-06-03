'Jabariya Jodi' to release on August 2

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

"Jabariya Josi", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, is slated to hit the screens on August 2, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is a comic take on the concept of 'groom kidnapping' prevalent in Bihar, popularly known as "pakadua vivah".

It is helmed by debutant director Prashant Singh.

Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:15 IST

