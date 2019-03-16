JUST IN
Business Standard

Jaiprakash Associates re-appoints Manoj Gaur as Exec Chairman, CEO for 3 yrs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) Saturday said its board has approved the re-appointment of its promoter Manoj Gaur as Executive Chairman and CEO for 3 years with effect from April 1.

The Board has also approved re-appointment of Sunil Kumar Sharma as Executive Vice-Chairman for 3 years with effect from March 18, 2019.

"Based on recommendations of nomination and remuneration committee, the Board of Directors of the company...has approved the re-appointment of Manoj Gaur, Executive Chairman and CEO for a further term of 3 years with effect from April 1, 2019 and Sunil Kumar Sharma, Executive Vice Chairman for a further term of 3 years with effect from March 18, 2019," Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) said in a BSE filing.

First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 19:00 IST

