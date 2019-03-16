Jaiprakash Associates re-appoints Manoj Gaur as Exec Chairman, CEO for 3 yrs

Debt-ridden (JAL) Saturday said its board has approved the re-appointment of its promoter Manoj as for 3 years with effect from April 1.

The Board has also approved re-appointment of as for 3 years with effect from March 18, 2019.

"Based on recommendations of nomination and remuneration committee, the Board of Directors of the company...has approved the re-appointment of Manoj Gaur, for a further term of 3 years with effect from April 1, 2019 and Sunil Kumar Sharma, for a further term of 3 years with effect from March 18, 2019," (JAL) said in a BSE filing.

