Jalna to host national fair of animals in February

Yuvraj and Sultan, the two most-sought-after bulls from Haryana, will be the major attraction at the national fair of animals to be held in in next month, a said Sunday.

for Dairy Development told reporters that the exchange of cattle will boost breeding potential of milch animals.

Animals like horses, goats, donkeys, camels, elephants, cows, bulls, buffaloes and various species of birds would be exhibited and sold by traders at the fair, to be held on 100-acre land in New Modha area, during February 2-4.

Devendra Fadnavis, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, will attend the inaugural event, apart from state ministers.

Khotkar said the has allotted Rs 5 crore towards preparation of the gathering.

Yuvraj and Sultan have been the major attractions at various animal fairs in the country.

Owners of the two bulls claim that they produce high quality semen which is sought after by farmers for breeding their cattle to boost dairy business.

The semen of the two bulls reportedly costs more than a lakh per ejaculation.

