Jammu-Srinagar NH opens for traffic

Press Trust of India  |  Banihal/Jammu 

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was opened for stranded vehicles on Thursday, after it was closed due to multiple landslides following snowfall and rain, officials said.

No fresh traffic will be allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar on Friday, an official of the traffic department said.

The 270-km highway, the only road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was opened for stranded vehicles after three days on Wednesday but fresh landslide struck the road near Moum Passi near Ramsu bringing the traffic to a grinding halt once again.

"Traffic movement was restored after remaining closed for over 12 hours. Subject to fair weather and clearance of road tomorrow (Friday) only stranded vehicles will be allowed towards Jammu," the official said.

The highway was closed on Monday following major landslides triggered by incessant rains and snowfall, leaving hundreds of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded.

About 1,200 Kashmir-bound vehicles including 761 tankers, 40 trucks loaded with essential commodities and 392 light motor vehicles crossed Jawahar Tunnel -- the gate way to the valley till Wednesday evening before the fresh landslide forced the closure of the highway once again, the official said.

However, the crossing of 1,193 vehicles came as a major relief to the people of the valley who were facing shortage of fuel and other essential commodities due to the frequent closure of the highway over the past one month.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 21:08 IST

