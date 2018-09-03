Janmashtami celebrated at ISKCON

-
More than 50,000 people assembled at the headquarters of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Mayapur during the Janmashtami celebrations Monday, a statement by the organisation said.
As people from different parts of world congregated at the ISKCON compound, the deities of Radha Madhava were decked up by colourful flowers and the altar was decorated with natural grass and shrubs to create an ambiance of Vrindavan, the statement said.
The gifts devotees for Krishna included toys, clothes and over 108 varieties of delicious food items representing Indian, Chinese, Russian delicacies.
A large cake was also offered to the deity, the statement said.
