Shilpi Sansad to produce a film to be directed by Goutam Ghosh

The Shilpi Sansad, an organisation founded by matinee idol Uttam Kumar five decades back, will produce a big canvas Bengali film to be directed by Goutam Ghosh in 2019, a top official of the organisation said on the acting legend's 92nd birthday Monday.
Sadhan Bagchi, secretary of the shilpi sansad told PTI on the sidelines of a cultural function in memory of Uttam Kumar that the film, the title and subject of which was being decided, will cast several actors/actresses from Bengali film industry and will reflect the rich legacy of literary influence of Bengali cinema.
Shilpi sansad chairperson Rituparna Sengupta told reporters that apart from the film to be directed by Ghosh, another Bengali film will also be produced by the sansad.
Details of both films will be announced at a function later on, she said.
Bagchi said the shilpi sansad had earlier presented Ban Palashir Padabali in 1973 which was produced by Uttam Kumar, the then chairman.
During the function, remembering Uttam Kumar on his birth anniversary, actress Arati Bhattacharya, who had worked in seven films with Uttam Kumar was felicitated along with singer Haimanti Shukla.
While Bhattacharya recalled shooting experiences, Shukla said her first Bengali film playback was a Uttam Kumar film where the music composer was Shyamal Mitra.
Bagchi said the Shilpi Sansad has felicitated one artiste from music and one from films in all these years.
Sengupta said the organization that was set up to provide financial security to retired and veteran artistes of the Bengali film industry and will continue to do the same.
"We will also donate some money raised from various events, for Kerala flood affected," she said.
The Uttam Kumar Fans' Club also organised a function to observe the 92nd birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar before his statue in Tollygunje area in the morning attended by members of Tollygunje film industry.
