Jared Padalecki to star in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot

"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki has bagged his next TV project in the reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new CBS Television Studios show is titled "Walker".

It is a modern take on the 1990 series that starred Chuck Norris in the titular role.

Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two finding his way back to his family while serving in the most elite law enforcement unit in Texas. Walker returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case to discover that his family needs his attention.

Similar to the original series, the lead character will have a female partner who is one of the few women serving in the Texas Rangers.

"Walker, Texas Ranger" had an eight year run on CBS till 2001. Four years later, the network came out with a TV movie on the subject.

Anna Fricke is penning the new take and will executive produce with Padalecki, Rideback's Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)