Migrant road crash kills six in Turkey

Six people died in Turkey after a military vehicle carrying migrants for deportation overturned near the Syrian border, officials said Tuesday.

Another 27 people including two soldiers were injured in the crash in Reyhanli district, southern Turkey, the local governor's office said in a statement.

It said the "illegal" migrants were due to be deported but did not not give their nationalities.

In recent months, Turkish authorities have cracked down on unregistered migrants, arresting thousands.

Some Syrians have reported being returned to Syria against their wishes. The government says it has only deported people who have voluntarily chosen to return.

Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and up to 300,000 Iraqis, as well as an increasing number of Afghans.

It remains a transit country used by people fleeing war and poverty to try to reach Europe.

