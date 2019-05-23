JUST IN
Patnaik reciprocates Modi, congratulates him for BJP victory

Jaswant Singh's son loses in Barmer to BJP's Kailash Choudhary

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son and Congress candidate in Barmer Manvendra Singh has been defeated by the saffron party's Kailash Choudhary by a margin of 3,23,808 votes.

Manvendra Singh had quit the BJP in October last year after differences with then chief minister Vasundhara Raje over the issue of 'swabhiman' or self-respect as his father was sidelined and denied ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

His father former external affairs minister Jaswant Singh, who is in coma for over four years now, had unsuccessfully contested in Barmer seat in the 2014 general elections as an Independent candidate.

Manvendra Singh garnered public support ahead of last year's assembly polls following the bitterness in relationship of his family with Raje and BJP.

He joined the grand old party and contested the polls in December last year against Raje in Jhalrapatan segment but faced defeat there.

Barmer is Rajasthan's largest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of area. It covers the entire Barmer district and half of Jaisalmer district.

