Jaswant Singh's son loses in Barmer to BJP's Kailash Choudhary

Former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son and candidate in has been defeated by the saffron party's Kailash Choudhary by a margin of 3,23,808 votes.

had quit the BJP in October last year after differences with then chief over the issue of 'swabhiman' or self-respect as his father was sidelined and denied ticket in the 2014 polls.

His father former external affairs Jaswant Singh, who is in for over four years now, had unsuccessfully contested in seat in the 2014 as an

garnered public support ahead of last year's assembly polls following the bitterness in relationship of his family with Raje and BJP.

He joined the grand old party and contested the polls in December last year against Raje in Jhalrapatan segment but faced defeat there.

is Rajasthan's largest constituency in terms of area. It covers the entire Barmer district and half of district.

