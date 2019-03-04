JD(U) demands ordinance to implement 200-point old reservation

Janata Dal (United), a constituent of NDA in Bihar, Monday demanded the central government to bring an ordinance for implementing 200-point old reservation roster system for teaching position in higher education institutions.
JD(U) national General Secretary R C P Singh said an ordinace should be brought to replace the existing 13-point reservation provision in higher education insitutions by implementing 200-point old roster system.
Since House is not in session, so our party demands from the government to bring an ordinance to implement 200-point old reservation roster system replacing the current 13-point roster system in higher education institutions, he said.
Singh along with partys national secretary general K C Tyagi was briefing reporters after the national executive meeting chaired by its national president Nitish Kumar here.
The current 13-point roster system has deprived people of reservation benefit in jobs in higher education institutions, Singh said referring to an Allahabad High Court order in this regard.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates following an order by the Allahabad High Court on April 2017.
The HRD ministry had filed a special leave petition against the court order which was rejected by the supreme court.
