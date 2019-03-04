JD(U) demands ordinance to implement 200-point old reservation

(United), a constituent of NDA in Bihar, Monday demanded the central government to bring an ordinance for implementing 200-point old reservation roster system for teaching position in higher education institutions.

JD(U) R C P Singh said an ordinace should be brought to replace the existing 13-point reservation provision in higher education insitutions by implementing 200-point old roster system.

Since House is not in session, so our party demands from the government to bring an ordinance to implement 200-point old reservation roster system replacing the current 13-point roster system in higher education institutions, he said.

Singh along with general K C Tyagi was briefing reporters after the national meeting chaired by its here.

The current 13-point roster system has deprived people of reservation benefit in jobs in higher education institutions, Singh said referring to an order in this regard.

The (UGC) had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates following an order by the on April 2017.

The HRD ministry had filed a special leave petition against the court order which was rejected by the supreme court.

