TN governor inaugurates 123rd flower show in Ooty
JNU student commits suicide in study room

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A JNU student allegedly committed suicide Friday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a study room of the university, police said.

They said they were informed about the incident around 11.30 am.

The MA 2nd year student of the prestigious university was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police and crime team are at the spot and further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 15:06 IST

