JNU students' union moves court against vice chancellor, admin

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the varsity administration for not notifying the students' body.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

The JNUSU has taken the Vice Chancellor, Dean of Students and the varsity administration to the court for illegally stopping the elected union members from attending meetings and participating in decision making bodies, a statement from the students' body said.

"JNUSU gave JNU VC ample time to undo his mistake of harassing JNUSU and students through lies. In the face of JNU administration's politically motivated ploy to deny the democratic rights of a popularly elected JNUSU from participation in decision making process, JNUSU has been forced to take the legal course," the statement said.

Thu, March 07 2019.

