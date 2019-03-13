Jubilant FoodWorks launches first homegrown eatery brand Hong's Kitchen

FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, Wednesday launched its first homegrown eatery brand Hong's Kitchen.

"The latest venture marks Ltd's (JFL) entry into the Chinese cuisine segment, a large and fast growing segment in the Indian market. Hong's Kitchen has opened its first restaurant in Eros mall, Gurugram," the company said in a statement.

The company said the launch of this new brand underlines its confidence in the growth potential of the Indian in the coming years.

"Hong's Kitchen will help us venture into the Chinese cuisine for the first time and hence, together, with the existing brands of Domino's and Dunkin' help build a stronger portfolio for JFL," the company said.

FoodWorks, as on December 31, 2018, operated a network of 1,200 Domino's Pizza across 271 cities 32 Dunkin' Donuts across 10 cities in