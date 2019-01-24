Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit up 30 pc to Rs 48 cr

FMCG firm Thursday reported a 29.85 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 48.41 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.28 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to the BSE.

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 434.33 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 408.78 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

"Last quarter, we witnessed diminished growth due to the unfortunate calamity in The situation has stabilised and with the onset of the festive season this quarter, we have seen significant growth in our revenues and overall profits," M P Ramachandran said.

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories were Thursday trading at Rs 181.40 per scrip on the BSE, down 5.89 per cent from the previous close.

