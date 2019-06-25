Kalyan Jewellers earmarks Rs 300 crore for expansion in South

: Thrissur-based retailer has earmarked Rs 300 crore for expansion in five States, according to a top of the store.

The expansion was in line with the company's plan to have 250 showrooms in five years. currently has 137 showrooms across the country and

According to chairman and managing director TS Kalyanaraman, the company plans to open eight showrooms across the southern market -- two showrooms each in Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, and one each in and Telangana.

"In the past year, our focus was to expand operations in non-South geographies and we forayed into 10 new markets. We entered Assam, Chhattisgarh, and added showrooms in Maharashtra, New Delhi, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh," he said in a statement.

He said this year with consolidation in South as a key focus, there was immense potential in growing number of metros and mini-metros. "We typically allot anywhere between Rs 30-45 crore for a showroom..", he said.

The retailer also has further expansion plans in and West Bengal, and foray into and

