Kankan Shamsi posts easy win over Sameer Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Veteran Kankan Shamsi of Uttar Pradesh outclassed Sameer Khan of Andhra Pradesh by three frames to nil in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Snooker Championship 2019 here Friday.

The sexagenarian cueist got off to a quick start, winning the opening frame 71-1. He, however, encountered some resistance from Nellore-based Sameer Khan in the second and third frames, before winning 71-1, 64-56, 75-22.

In other matches, Vinay Kothari of SVS Club registered an easy 3-0 win over Athul Kishore of Kerala, while Uday Kumar of TNBSA overpowered Sagar Jain of Nellore 3-1.

Results: Vinay Kothari (SVS Club) bt Athul Kishore (Kerala) 3-0 (68-20, 68-26, 70-7); Sundarraj (Towers Club) bt Asim (Snook City) 3-1 (60-70, 62-51, 58-47, 54-18); Uday Kumar (TNBSA) bt Sagar Jain 3-0 (60-21, 65-34, 66-25); Kankan Shamsi (Uttar Pradesh) bt Sameer Khan (Nellore) 3-0 (71-1, 64-56, 75-22).

Hassan (TNBSA) bt Abdul Kader (Smart Shooters) 3-1 (26-88, 62-37, 73-38, 62-43); Kankan Shamsi bt B Jagadesh (MCC) 3-1 (54-28, 29-68, 55-46, 61-34); R Loganathan (TNBSA) bt Satish Kumar (TNCA) 3-0 (59-36, 85-17, 75-11); Prabhu (Gymkhana) bt P Vijaykumar (Q-Tricks) 3-0 (49-48, 71-33, 59-13).

Vijay Nichani (Coimbatore) bt Sreedi Sainath (Cue Zone) 3-0 (63-35, 54-20, 75-26); Saranraj (Coimbatore) bt Sajiv Mathew (Towers Club) 3-2 (69-43, 55-27, 41-48, 44-58, 81-5); Peter Paul (Railways) bt Prateesh Singhla (TNBSA) 3-1 (12-70, 78-45, 78-35, 68-31).

Fri, May 17 2019.

