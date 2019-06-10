Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe to appear on 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

winner and "Harry Potter" star are set to guest star on genealogy documentary series "Who Do You Think You Are?"



The show, which follows a celebrity tracing their family tree in each episode, is returning for its 16th season, reported DigitalSpy.

Former "X Factor" Sharon Osbourne, and former "TOWIE" star-turned-TV presenter Mark Wright, and "Have I Got For You" will also be a part of the show.

In a first, actor-comic and his father will appear together to unravel their family's past.

"We're delighted to have this incredible line-up of stars and to have captured these journeys of discovery as they explore their extraordinary family trees.

"What they uncover is revelatory, moving, often funny and always fascinating. Many of our celebrities' ancestors were caught up in momentous historical events which we are covering for the first time in the series," production company Wall to Wall's said in a statement.

Commission added she is looking forward to the upcoming installment of the show.

"I'm thrilled that winning 'Who Do You Think You Are?' is returning to One, now in its sixteenth series and with another amazing line up of celebrities who will be delving into their ancestry, it promises to be a real treat for viewers," Priddle said.

The show returns to One later this year.

