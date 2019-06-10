Kate Winslet, Daniel Radcliffe to appear on 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

-
Oscar winner Kate Winslet and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe are set to guest star on genealogy documentary series "Who Do You Think You Are?"
The show, which follows a celebrity tracing their family tree in each episode, is returning for its 16th season, reported DigitalSpy.
Former "X Factor" judge Sharon Osbourne, actor Naomie Harris and former "TOWIE" star-turned-TV presenter Mark Wright, comedian Katherine Ryan and "Have I Got News For You" captain Paul Merton will also be a part of the show.
In a first, actor-comic Jack Whitehall and his father Michael Whitehall will appear together to unravel their family's past.
"We're delighted to have this incredible line-up of stars and to have captured these journeys of discovery as they explore their extraordinary family trees.
"What they uncover is revelatory, moving, often funny and always fascinating. Many of our celebrities' ancestors were caught up in momentous historical events which we are covering for the first time in the series," production company Wall to Wall's executive producer Colette Flight said in a statement.
BBC Commission Editor Abigail Priddle added she is looking forward to the upcoming installment of the show.
"I'm thrilled that the BAFTA winning 'Who Do You Think You Are?' is returning to BBC One, now in its sixteenth series and with another amazing line up of celebrities who will be delving into their ancestry, it promises to be a real treat for viewers," Priddle said.
The show returns to BBC One later this year.
