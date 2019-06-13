JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Abducted Mexican journalist freed

Train held up due to boulder on track near Lonavala
Business Standard

Kejriwal, Sisodia make surprise visit to under construction campus of IP University

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia Thursday made a surprise visit to an under construction campus of the IP University in East Delhi.

The campus is being built on an 18-acre land.

According to the varsity, the campus will have two colleges, one for design and another for architecture. It will cater to 2,000 students in every batch.

The state-of-the-art building would be ready in a few months and it will start its educational operation from the 2020 academic session.

The campus will have hostels for both boys and girls, the varsity said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 23:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU