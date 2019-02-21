Kesoram Industries waiting for SEBI approval for demerger of

-
ALSO READ
Kesoram expects to complete tyre business demerger by July
Kesoram Industries to hive off tyres business, list new entity
Kesoram to demerge tyre division, help to pare Rs 1000cr debt
Aditra Birla Group to invest Rs 15,000 cr in Gujarat over 3 yrs
Aditya Birla Group to invest over $2 bn in Odisha
-
Kesoram Industries Limited, a BK Birla group company, is expecting to get the SEBI approval of its proposed demerger of its tyre business by February this year, a company official said.
He said the entire demerger process was likely to be completed by July-end.
The official said stock exchanges had given in-principle clearance. "We are waiting for SEBI's approval. Then we will approach the NCLT", he said.
Kesoram was having three business units - cement, tyre and rayon.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU