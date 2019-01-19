Khelo Basketball: Punjab, TN hoopsters grab two gold each

Punjaband Tamil Nadu shared honours, winning two gold medals each, on the final day of the basketball event at the Khelo India Youth Games here Saturday.
The Under-17 section had Punjab stamp their mark, while Tamil Nadu did well to top the Under-21 section, which included dashing the hopes of Punjab winning a treble, a media release said.
In logging the highest score of the day, Punjab eased past Rajasthan 91-78 for the Under-17 title.
In the girls U-17 final, Harsimran Dhami led Punjab from the front to down Tamil Nadu 76-71 in a close contest, it said.
The Under-21 section saw Tamil Nadu turn the tables on Punjab to win 70-59.
In a battle of southern states in the girls section, Tamil Nadu added their second goal of the day beating Karnataka 82-68, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU