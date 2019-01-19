Khelo Basketball: Punjab, TN hoopsters grab two gold each

Punjaband shared honours, winning two gold medals each, on the final day of the basketball event at the Khelo Youth Games here Saturday.

The Under-17 section had stamp their mark, while did well to top the Under-21 section, which included dashing the hopes of winning a treble, a media release said.

In logging the highest score of the day, eased past 91-78 for the Under-17 title.

In the girls U-17 final, Harsimran Dhami led Punjab from the front to down 76-71 in a close contest, it said.

The Under-21 section saw Tamil Nadu turn the tables on Punjab to win 70-59.

In a battle of southern states in the girls section, Tamil Nadu added their second goal of the day beating 82-68, the release said.

