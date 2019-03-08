Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl in 3rd ODI against Australia

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the third One-day International at the JSCA stadium here Friday.
The hosts have fielded an unchanged side while Australia have replaced pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jhye Richardson.
India are leading the five-match series 2-0.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon.
