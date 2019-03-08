We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts: Sri Sri Ravishankar

-
ALSO READ
Appropriate bench to fix hearing date in Ayodhya land dispute case on Jan 10: SC
Appropriate bench to fix hearing date in Ayodhya land dispute case on Jan 10: SC
SC defers Ayodhya hearing to Jan 29 after a judge exits the case
SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on Jan 4
Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit: SC rejects plea seeking early hearing
-
Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, appointed by the Supreme Court as a member of a panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Friday said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.
The three-member panel is headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and also includes senior advocate Sriram Panchu.
"We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society," Sri Sri Ravishankar said.
"Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," he tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Friday referred the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process.
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU