We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts: Sri Sri Ravishankar

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, appointed by the as a member of a panel to mediate the Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute case, on Friday said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.

The three-member panel is headed by former apex court F M I Kallifulla and also includes

"We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society," Sri Sri Ravishankar said.

"Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," he tweeted.

The on Friday referred the politically sensitive case for mediation and gave the panel eight weeks to complete the process.

A five- Constitution Bench headed by said the panel should file a progress report of the proceedings within four weeks and complete the process within eight weeks.

