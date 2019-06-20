Labour dept penalises licence of 63 fuel pump outlets in TN

labour department Thursday said the dealership of 63 petrol bunks which had violated in dispensing fuel has been suspended.

A special task force of the department conducted inspections throughout the state towards short delivery in petrol pumps and whether there was any tampering in the dispensing units at the fuel outlets.

During the inspections, 256 establishments were inspected of which 63 pumps' dealership were suspended due to short delivery of fuel and penal action is being initiated on the erring establishments, an official press release said.

The department requested customers to ensure 'zero' in reading of the pump meter and also advised them to use the "5 litre stamped check measure" in pump stations to verify the supply of the quantity delivered to them.

Consumers were also asked to file complaint through the mobile application of Legal Metrology Complaint Tracking System for quick redressal (TN-LMCTS), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)