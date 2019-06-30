Lahiri slips to T-52 in 3rd round at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri sunk in two birdies in the third round but hit as many bogeys to slip to Tied 52nd, down 19 places from his overnight position, at the low-scoring Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Lahiri, who turned 32 on Saturday, had a fine second round with the putter but missed at least two inside six feet and a few more in the 10-12 foot range at the Detroit Golf Club course.

In the third round, Lahiri birdied third, bogeyed fourth, birdied 14th and bogeyed 16th and is now seven-under 209. Lahiri hit nine of the 14 fairways and 14 of the 18 greens in regulation.

Nate Lashley leads the field at 23-under with yet another 63, his second one this week, after a similar score in the first round. He shot 67 in the second round.

J.T. Poston (66), is second 17-under and Cameron Tringale (65) is third at 16-under. Patrick Reed (65) was 15-under and fourth.

Lashley, the last player to get in the field, enters the final round with a six-shot lead and it is the second time since 1983 that in consecutive weeks the 54-hole lead has been six shots or more on the PGA Tour.

The last alternate to win on the PGA TOUR was Vaughn Taylor at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

