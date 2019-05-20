Lakshmi Machine Works 4qtr standalone net at Rs 36.78 Cr

Lakshmi Machine Works has registered standalone net profit for the January-March 2019 quarter at Rs 36.78 crore.

The Coimbatore-based company had registered standalone net profit at Rs 61.23 crore in the year ago period.

For the year ending March 31, 2019, standalone net profit was at Rs 189.27 crore as against Rs 211.42 crore, the firm informed the BSE in a filing Monday.

Total income from operations on standalone basis slipped to Rs 610.79 crore from Rs 781.30 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2019, standalone total income went upto Rs 2,741.98 crore from Rs 2,667.28 crore.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share (of the face value of Rs 10 each) for FY2018-19 subject to approval of the shareholders.

The firm also informed the stock exchange that the Board of Directors authorised setting up a wholly owned subsidiary with focus on "at a suitable time.

