Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be conferred with Ashok Chakra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir in November last year, will be conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, officials said Thursday.

Wani, 38, hailed from Ashmuji in Kulgmam. He died on November 25 during a fierce gunfight.

He was a militant, but later came into the mainstream. He joined the Army in 2004.

Wani was part of a number of anti-terror operations in South Kashmir, officials said.

Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime military decoration for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

Wani was also awarded Sena Medal for his indomitable spirit in fighting terrorists.

