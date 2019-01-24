Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani to be conferred with Ashok Chakra

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in in November last year, will be conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, officials said Thursday.

Wani, 38, hailed from Ashmuji in Kulgmam. He died on November 25 during a fierce gunfight.

He was a militant, but later came into the mainstream. He joined the in 2004.

Wani was part of a number of anti-terror operations in South Kashmir, officials said.

is the highest peacetime decoration for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

Wani was also awarded for his indomitable spirit in fighting terrorists.

