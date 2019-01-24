Solution to citizenship bill must for implementation of Assam Accord's Clause 6: Bezbaruah

Former bureaucrat M P Bezbaruah, who recently backed out as of a panel for implementing 6 of the Accord, has stressed that for its successful execution, the Centre "should" first find a solution to the citizenship bill.

After his appointment as by the Centre, he recently said it was untenable for their consent in protest against the NDA government's push to pass the controversial citizenship bill in Parliament.

The took the decision to implement 6 of the Accord on January 2.

6 of the Accord, which was signed in 1985, envisages that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

However, several people as well as political parties in Assam have termed the move implement the clause as "pointless" and a mere "political gimmick" due to the citizenship bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 and has led to widespread protests in the entire northeastern region, especially Assam.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, provides for Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of the current requirement of 12 years, even if they do not possess any document.

said that according to public opinion in Assam, there is a contradiction between the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and the citizenship bill.

"Clause 6 is very vital part of the Assam Accord. The prime minister's initiative on the clause 6 is an important initiative, though it came rather late," told

"If the confidence of the Assamese society could be revived, if some solution on the citizenship bill issue could be found, it will be in the interest of Assam to pursue implementation of clause 6," he added.

Bezbaruah, who had presided over the implementation of the Assam Accord after 1985, said people had lot of expectations from the when it came to power after the 2016 assembly elections.

On January 7, the AGP dealt a blow to the BJP by pulling out of the coalition against the backdrop of the growing row over the controversial bill.

"After 35 years, things are much different. Perhaps the number of illegal immigrants have increased... Today the government is headed by one who had spearheaded the Assam Agitation. So there is a lot of expectation," said.

The or Assam Agitation (1979-1985) was a popular movement against illegal immigrants led by the (AASU) and the All Sangram Parishad (AAGSP).

It developed a programme of protests and demonstration to compel the to identify and expel illegal, (mostly from Bangladesh), immigrants and protect and provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to the indigenous Assamese people.

The agitation ended with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 among the AASU, the and the Centre.

The AGP was formed after the signing of the accord and mostly consisted of volunteers from the AASU.

Asked how tense the situation was today as compared to 1985 when the Assam Accord was signed, Bezbaruah said, "All administrative arrangements were made to speed up detection and deportation-- like strengthening the police force etc."



"The major hurdle was the IMDT Act which made detection process clumsy, time consuming and difficult. Many discussions took place on this issue but there was no final solution," he added.

"In one discussion, had accepted that there cannot be two different laws for foreigners in the country. On the issue of border fencing there was much discussion, but not much progress. The matter was not within the competence of the state government," Bezbaruah said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)