Lanka's new India-funded train flagged off

A new passenger train, funded by the Indian government, was inaugurated between Sri Lankan capital and the northern city of on Sunday.

The Commission here said that the new (DMU), a 13-coach train set, was procured under Indian concessional financing by Railways.

Maithripala Sirisena, in the presence of Taranjt Singh Sandhu, flagged off the train at the Fort main railway station.

The contract agreement for supply of six DMUs and 10 locomotives to the Railways was signed in March 2017. The total contract is worth USD 100 million, the Commission said.

has so far committed lines of credit worth USD 1.3 billion for the development of Sri Lanka's railways.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)