Business Standard

Lanka's new India-funded train flagged off

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

A new passenger train, funded by the Indian government, was inaugurated between Sri Lankan capital Colombo and the northern city of Kankesanthurai on Sunday.

The Indian High Commission here said that the new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), a 13-coach train set, was procured under Indian concessional financing by Sri Lanka Railways.

President Maithripala Sirisena, in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Taranjt Singh Sandhu, flagged off the train at the Colombo Fort main railway station.

The contract agreement for supply of six DMUs and 10 locomotives to the Sri Lanka Railways was signed in March 2017. The total contract is worth USD 100 million, the Indian High Commission said.

India has so far committed lines of credit worth USD 1.3 billion for the development of Sri Lanka's railways.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 18:25 IST

