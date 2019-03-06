Legal processes to reopen Sterlite Copper plant underway: Vedanta

Wednesday said legal processes are in progress through state courts for reopening Copper plant in Tuticorin.

The government had in May last year ordered the board to seal and "permanently" close the group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

"At Copper, legal processes are underway through the state courts to re-open this plant," the company said in an investor's brief.

In the alumina vertical, the company said, it has seen increase in volumes, decrease in costs and margin improvements as a result.

"In fact, several new performance records have been set," it said.

Within six months of acquisition, has turned around to achieve a run rate of 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) with healthy EBITDA margins, largely as a result of cost and volume improvements, Vedanta said.

" is on track to achieve a design capacity of 1.2 MTPA ...by commissioning a new concentrator and pastefill plants and ramping up development," it said.

In the business, the development projects are progressing well, it said, adding that "additional rigs have been deployed and more wells have been drilled and hooked up."



The at KG offshore basin was encouraging, and "we are progressing this find with a second well being drilled there," it said.

