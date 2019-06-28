Li-ions Elektrik launches e-scooter Spock, price starts at Rs 65,000

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Friday launched its electric scooter Spock priced at an on road price range of Rs 65,000 to Rs 99,999.

The model is powered by a 2.9 kWh swappable lithium-ion battery with a top speed of 45 kmph. This electric 2-wheeler has a range of of 50-130 km per charge, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions said in a statement.

The detachable battery allows users to either swap batteries or charge at a desktop station. A battery can be charged fully within three hours and has a life of a total of 1,200 charging cycles, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Director Gurvinder Singh said,"Green mobility solutions is the need of the hour...With the introduction of these new electric two-wheelers, we aim to empower and encourage people towards an environment-friendly country."



The deliveries of Spock will start in July, the company said.

